Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2018) - C21 Investments Inc. (TSXV: CXXI.H) announces the appointment of Keturah Nathe to the Board of Directors of the Company, taking the place of Trevor Wilson. Ms. Nathe is taking a senior role as VP Corporate Development. Mr. Wilson resigned due to the growing amount of time involved in the increasing workload and intensive activities of the Company's expansion. Mr. Wilson will continue to serve on the Company's Advisory Board and will continue to advise and support the senior management team going forward.

Ms. Nathe has been involved with corporate development and assisting with financing corporations for the past 4 years, including operations, acquisitions and fund raising, and the Company welcomes her expertise to the Board.

For clarification, the Company's Officers and Directors are now comprised as follows:

Robert Cheney, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Christopher Cherry, Chief Financial Officer and Director

Len Werden, Director

Keturah Nathe, Director

