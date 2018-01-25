Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Adds to Its Range of Benchtop Analysers With Powerful Solutions to Common Challenges in the Coatings Industry

OXFORD, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2018 / Designed to play a key role in production quality control, the FT series coatings analysers measure a wide range of applications in the metal finishing and electronics markets. The FT110A and FT150 series offer new solutions to measuring large parts with complex geometry and measuring ultra-thin coatings on small features. Both instruments are benchtop EDXRF (energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence) analysers with powerful software and hardware designed to deliver high sample throughput, with quality results achieved by any operator. Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science now sells and services these products in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Easily handle complex samples

The FT110A includes several features to measure parts that are ordinarily difficult to handle. The large chamber, which can be configured with either a fully enclosed or slotted door, accommodates automotive components and decorative hardware as easily as it handles small fasteners. The auto-focus routine allows for measurements to be taken as far away as 80 mm from the sample surface, ideal for measuring recessed areas or rapidly measuring multiple parts with different heights. The auto-approach function offers one-touch positioning to set the X-ray components at the ideal distance for reproducible results. A wide-view camera presents an image of the whole sample to make it easy to locate the desired measurement location. Simply click the feature in the image and it is automatically aligned for analysis.

Measure nm-scale coatings

The FT150 features high-end components to provide the ultimate analysis of ultra-thin coatings on fine structures. A polycapillary optic focuses the X-ray beam down to a diameter of <20 µm, focusing more intensity on the sample and measuring features smaller than is possible with traditional collimation. A high sensitivity, high-resolution Vortex® silicon drift detector (SDD) takes full advantage of the optic to measure nm-scale coatings on microelectronics and semiconductors. A high-precision stage and high definition camera with digital zoom allow for quick positioning of the sample features to improve sample throughput.

Matt Kreiner, Product Manager, Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science said, 'The FT110A and FT150 tackle some of the most difficult challenges in coatings analysis, using clever features inspired by 40 years of experience in developing XRF coatings analysers. The sample handling capabilities of the FT110A and the microspot analytical capabilities of the FT150 complement our comprehensive line of coatings instruments, and we are excited to offer these new solutions to our customers.'

The FT110A and FT150 are available to order now. Contact Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science at contact@hitachi-hightech-as.com.

Editor's notes:

About Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science:

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science is a new global company created in July 2017 within the Hitachi High Technologies Group. The company is headquartered in Oxford, UK, with research and development and assembly operations in Finland, Germany and China, and sales and support operations in a number of countries around the world. Our product range includes:

Our PMI-MASTER, FOUNDRY-MASTER and TEST-MASTER range of analysers are used by industries the world over for fast and precise metals analysis. Featuring optical emission spectroscopy technology, all important elements with low detection limits and high precision can be determined, including carbon in steel, and all technically relevant main and trace elements in nearly all metals.

range of analysers are used by industries the world over for fast and precise metals analysis. Featuring optical emission spectroscopy technology, all important elements with low detection limits and high precision can be determined, including carbon in steel, and all technically relevant main and trace elements in nearly all metals. X-MET8000 handheld analysers, used by thousands of businesses to deliver simple, rapid and non-destructive analysis for alloy analysis, scrap metal sorting and metal grade screening, using precision XRF technology.

handheld analysers, used by thousands of businesses to deliver simple, rapid and non-destructive analysis for alloy analysis, scrap metal sorting and metal grade screening, using precision XRF technology. Vulcan handheld analysers, with LIBS laser technology, identify metal alloys in just one second, making it one of the fastest analysers in the world. This hugely benefits businesses processing high volumes of metal.

handheld analysers, with LIBS laser technology, identify metal alloys in just one second, making it one of the fastest analysers in the world. This hugely benefits businesses processing high volumes of metal. X-Strata and MAXXI 6 microspot XRF analysers measure coating thickness of single- and multi-layer coatings, including alloy layers, and are designed to be incorporated into quality control or process control programmes, as well as research laboratories.

and microspot XRF analysers measure coating thickness of single- and multi-layer coatings, including alloy layers, and are designed to be incorporated into quality control or process control programmes, as well as research laboratories. The FT110A and FT150 are designed to accurately analyse metal plating across a range of industries. Measuring geometrically detailed layers as thin as <20 micron, the large door and sample table accommodate big samples as well as securing tiny semiconductor wafers for accurate analysis.

and are designed to accurately analyse metal plating across a range of industries. Measuring geometrically detailed layers as thin as <20 micron, the large door and sample table accommodate big samples as well as securing tiny semiconductor wafers for accurate analysis. LAB-X5000 and X-Supreme8000 benchtop XRF analysers deliver quality assurance and process control across a diverse range of industries, such as petroleum, wood treatment, cement, minerals, mining and plastics.

About Hitachi High-Technologies:

The Hitachi High-Tech Group, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan has developed a global business around the four segments of Science & Medical Systems, Electronic Device Systems, Industrial Systems and Advanced Industrial Products with the corporate vision 'To consistently aim to be global top in high-tech solutions' and the mission 'To turn our customers into fast-moving, cutting-edge businesses.'

