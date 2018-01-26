

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An In-N-Out Burger restaurant outlet manager makes a whopping 160,000 a year, according to California Sun.



Citing the jobs site Indeed, the report says that the Irvine hamburger chain pays its restaurant managers more than $160,000 a year, which is roughly triple the industry average.



'In-N-Out is just eons above everybody else,' said Saru Jayaraman, who leads the Food Labor Research Center at U.C. Berkeley. 'On wages and benefits, they really are the best large chain.'



In-N-Out is popular for treating its employees well, which the restaurant chain achieves by paying a good salary for workers as well. An In-N-Out employee makes at least $13 an hour. An employee also has an oppurtunity to rise through the ranks to store manager. Benefits include 401(k) plans, paid vacation, and health, dental, and vision plans.



KTVU News confirmed with the company that the numbers are accurate. 'These responsibilities include ensuring that quality, service, and cleanliness meet our high standards,' a spokesperson for the company stated. 'As leaders, they hire, train, and develop their team, and are responsible for creating and maintaining an enthusiastic and positive working environment.'



