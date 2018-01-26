

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan were up 1.0 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was unchanged from the November reading, although it came in beneath expectations for a gain of 1.1 percent.



Core CPI, which excludes food prices, advanced an annual 0.9 percent - unchanged and in line with expectations.



On a monthly basis, overall inflation gained 0.2 percent and core CPI was unchanged.



