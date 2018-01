TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.8 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - unchanged from the previous month and in line with expectations.



On a monthly basis, producer prices were up 0.2 percent after adding 0.1 percent in November.



For the fourth quarter of 2017, producer prices were up 0.8 percent on year and 0.3 percent on quarter.



For all of 2017, producer prices advanced an annual 0.8 percent.



