

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Board said that the country's economy is expanding moderately and should continue to do so, minutes from the bank's December 20-21 meeting revealed on Friday.



The board also noted that inflation expectations are in a weakening phase, although prices are expected to maintain an upward trend over the longer term.



At the meeting, the central bank decided to maintain the -0.1 percent interest rate on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.



It also voted to maintain its aggressive monetary easing, as inflation remains well below the 2 percent target. The bank will hold its target of raising the amount of outstanding JGB holdings at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.



