

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan gained 1.0 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was unchanged from the November reading, although it came in beneath expectations for a gain of 1.1 percent.



Core CPI, which excludes food prices, advanced an annual 0.9 percent - unchanged and in line with expectations.



Individually, prices were higher on year for fuel, food, medical care, education and recreation. They were lower for furniture, clothing and housing.



On a monthly basis, overall inflation gained 0.2 percent and core CPI was unchanged.



Individually, prices were higher on month for food, fuel, communications and recreation. They were lower for furniture, clothing and housing.



Overall consumer prices for the Tokyo region, considered a leading indicator for the nationwide trend, climbed 1.3 percent on year in January. That beat forecasts for 1.1 percent and was up from 1.0 percent in December.



Tokyo's core CPI gained 0.7 percent on year in January - shy of expectations for 0.8 percent, which would have been unchanged.



Individually, prices were up on year for food, fuel, housing, clothing, medical care, education and recreation. They were down for housing.



On a monthly basis, overall Tokyo CPI added 0.4 percent and core inflation gained 0.1 percent.



Individually, prices were up on month for food and unchanged for housing, medical care and education. Prices were down for clothing, furniture and recreation.



Also on Friday, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 0.8 percent on year in December - unchanged from the previous month and in line with expectations.



On a monthly basis, producer prices were up 0.2 percent after adding 0.1 percent in November.



For the fourth quarter of 2017, producer prices were up 0.8 percent on year and 0.3 percent on quarter.



For all of 2017, producer prices advanced an annual 0.8 percent.



