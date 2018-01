WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management LP has taken a passive stake in Nike Inc. (NKE), according to reports citing people familiar with the matter. It isn't clear how big the stake is. Nike has a market value of about $110 billion.



Nike shares have risen more than 30 percent since the end of September, valuing the company at $110 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX