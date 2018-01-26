VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/18 -- Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: VENZ) (the "Company" or "Venzee") is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The nominees listed in the management proxy circular of the Company dated December 22, 2017 were re-elected as directors of the Company at the meeting.

Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's external auditors, and the election of all director nominees as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Brian Budd 11,725,832 99.56% 51,534 0.44% Michael (Myke) Clark 11,777,366 100% Nil Nil Daniel (Dan) Jeffries 11,777,366 100% Nil Nil Marco Sylvestre 11,777,366 100% Nil Nil

About Venzee

Venzee is a SaaS company that launched in 2014 to help e-commerce vendors and retailers easily share product information in a US$23 trillion retail industry (source: Statista). Traditionally, this was done using spreadsheets which created a labor-intensive process that delayed products from reaching the marketplace. Venzee's technology, leveraging artificial intelligence to streamline product information management, allows thousands of vendors and retailers to seamlessly share information, avoiding delays and getting products to market faster than ever. The Company graduated from notable startup accelerator program 500 Startups and is already powering some of the biggest brands in the world.

To learn more about Venzee, visit https://venzee.com. For more about Mesh, visit https://meshblockchain.com.

