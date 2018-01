TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fujitsu Ltd (FJTSY.PK) is in talks to sell its mobile phone business to private equity firm Polaris Capital, a deal could be worth around up to 50 billion yen, Nikkei Asian Review reported.



The report said that an agreement is expected to be signed by the end of the month.



But, the Japanese company reportedly said that no decision has been made.



