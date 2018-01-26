

ROUND ROCK (dpa-AFX) - Dell Technologies is considering strategic options including a public stock offering, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The company's board is meeting later this month and will discuss its options. However, Dell may also decide not to make any such moves at this time, the reports said.



Founder and Chief Executive Officer Michael Dell took his company private in 2013, when he teamed up with Silver Lake Management LLC on a leveraged buyout. That freed Dell to cut costs and work to become a bigger supplier of hardware and software for corporate data centers without the quarterly investor scrutiny that comes with being a public company. Three years later, Dell acquired storage-technology provider EMC Corp. and its majority stake in data-center software vendor VMware, taking on a massive debt load to seal the $67 billion deal.



Another option for Dell is a public share sale for its Pivotal Software Inc. cloud-computing venture.



