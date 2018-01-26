International Exhibitors Widens Variety and Trends in MIFF 2018

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers to Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) this year will be kept busy not only by the bigger show but also by the variety and complementary attractions on showcase by Malaysian and overseas exhibitors.

More international companies are participating in the March 8-11 event, taking advantage of the spacious and new Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and nearby long-time venue, Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC).

With the show expanding 25% to 100,000sqm, international presence will make up roughly a third of the 600 exhibitors and outnumber that of previous years.

Visitors can expect a range of products made of different materials such as glass, chipboard, metal and different types of wood from the foreign exhibits to complement the array of solid wood furniture for which Malaysian manufacturers are renowned for.

The overseas brands are from mainland China, Taiwan, South Korea, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, United States, Turkey, India, Thailand and Vietnam.

Next to the long-term attractions of the mainland China and Taiwan halls are the third largest overseas group comprising over a dozen South Korean companies with the majority supported by the Korean Federation of Furniture Industry Cooperatives (KFFIC).

A significant number of first time companies are joining repeat exhibitors including names which are making a comeback to MIFF, like Star Furniture of Singapore with its panel furniture and Godrej Group of India represented by Godrej Vietnam which produces steel office furniture.

A peek into the international showcase reveals the latest range of colourful and creative furniture for kids from Turkey's well-known Cilek Mobilya A.S. and Foart brand by GPS Korea Co Ltd of South Korea.

From Indonesia, PT Graha Seribusatu Jaya is displaying spring mattresses and as well as metal beds and couches from CV Beta Foam Industrial.

Among mainland China regulars is Zhejiang Henglin Chair Industry with contemporary office chairs, sofas and bar stools.

The rich variety at MIFF 2018 for buyers will include new segments, DesignRena an exclusive 15,000 sqm floor curated for 80 top Malaysian manufacturers to showcase their products in lifestyle setting atmosphere, MIFF Timber Mart for wood and product suppliers and buyers, Millennials@Design (MAD) featuring ready-to-market furniture by young designers including FDC in Action designers committee. Another attraction is MIFF Office, the largest office solutions exhibition in Southeast Asia.

Visitorship to MIFF is on the uptrend with nearly 20,000 visitors from 132 countries attending last year's show. International traffic increased 5% to 5,603 as the show closed record sales of US$940 million.

Ms Karen Goi, MIFF General Manager, said: "MIFF 2018 will be an incredible buying experience for visitors. There will be an exciting mix of merchandise to choose from with the pool of designs, colours and emerging trends converging at the show. There will be products for every budget. Due to the high diversity of buyers from around the world coming here, more and more international exhibitors are looking to MIFF for opportunities to export to third countries, be it to Southeast Asia, Asia or other emerging markets."

More information on MIFF 2018, visit www.miff.com.my.

Notes to Editors

About MIFF (www.miff.com.my)

MIFF is Southeast Asia's most global and largest furniture trade show serving 20,000 furniture professionals from 140 countries across the world. Held annually from March 8-11, the show offers a comprehensive selection of all kinds of home and commercial furniture including Malaysia's renowned top quality wood furniture and the most extensive office solutions in the region since its inception in 1995.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633409/MIFF_2018.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633408/CILEK_MOBILYA_AS.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633442/MIFF_2018_logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/631510/UBM_Logo.jpg