Compagnie Financière Tradition: Compagnie Financière Tradition: Results 4th quarter 2017

In the fourth quarter, consolidated revenue was CHF 201.7m compared with CHF 190.7m in the same period in 2016, representing an increase of 4.1%. The Group's consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 219.8m against CHF 207.6m in 2016, up 4.4% in constant currencies with interdealer broking business (IDB) up 5.4% and the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) down 17.5%.



The Group reported consolidated revenue of CHF 802.5m for the year, compared with CHF 803.4m in 2016, a decrease of 0.1% in current currencies. Excluding currency effects, consolidated revenue of Compagnie Financière Tradition was up 1.2% compared to last year.



For the year, the Group's consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 873.5m compared with CHF 870.1m in 2016, an increase of 1.8%. The adjusted revenue from IDB was up 2.9% in constant currencies while Non-IDB was down 23.1%.



1) Changes are in constant currencies, unless otherwise stated



2) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")



