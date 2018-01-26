

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Investors Service raised the outlook on Russia's sovereign ratings to positive from stable.



The agency lifted the outlook citing institutional strength and increased evidence of economic and fiscal resilience.



The agency observed that the Russian authorities have forged pragmatic monetary, exchange rate and fiscal policy responses to the recent crisis in the context of collapsing oil prices and the imposition of international financial sanctions.



Further, the medium-term macroeconomic perspective of Russia was better than forecast a year ago when Moody's changed the rating outlook to stable from negative.



Moody's affirmed the ratings at 'Ba1'. In its assessment, that rating appropriately balances Russia's fiscal strength, somewhat improved economic prospects and effective policy-making against the combination of longer-term economic challenges and continued nearer-term exposure to external events.



