The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert: Luxury Resort Celebrates Romance With a Round-up of Valentine's Day Specials in February

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, January 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

February traditionally brings a wave of romance to delight lovers around the world. On this occasion, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, invites guests to escape and enjoy quality time over a range of activities, wellbeing and select dining experiences in Ras Al Khaimah.



Ras Al Khaimah's premier desert resort introduces a package including luxury tented villa accommodation with breakfast, romantic villa set-up and a 30-minute head and shoulder massage per person at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, for a memorable duo getaway.

For couples looking to make this Valentine's Day beyond special, theAl Wadi Toweroffers the most exclusive scenery for a dinner under the starry sky of Ras Al Khaimah, overlooking the rolling sand dunes and the resort landscape. Guests will be picked up in limousine by a private chauffeur or can opt for a spectacular helicopter arrival on the resort's private helipad, before being ushered to the top of this traditional watchtower to indulge in a signature Valentine's Day dinner crafted by their dedicated chef, featuring caviar, oysters, lobster and personalized main course and desserts.

Couples can also indulge atFarmhouse,the resort's signature restaurant, with a four-course set menu designed especially for this occasion. The menu includes Farmhouse specialties and premium dishes to enjoy with a celebratory glass of bubbly.

TheRitz-Carlton Spasuggests an exclusive package for couples to indulge and rejuvenate together in the privacy of an individual treatment pavilion on the outskirts of the desert. For any 90-minute full body massage* purchased, guests can indulge into 30 minutes of extra pampering, with a choice of 30-minute honey milk bath, 30-minute body scrub or a 30-minute refreshing mini facial.

Bringing wellbeing to another level, couples can enjoy asunrise or sunset yogaoutdoor session in the magical scenery of the Al Wadi Nature Reserve, with the resort's resident yoga master.

On February 14th, 15th, and 16th, a spectacular fireworks display will take place on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, on the shores of The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach. Select guests will be able to enjoy prime views and a luxury, beach-inspired experience at the newly opened Ritz-Carlton resort on Valentine's Day.

Guests can count on the legendary service by the Ladies & Gentlemen of the Ritz-Carlton to provide a seamless experience in a magical environment, ideal to disconnect and forget about everything else.

About The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

Located in the heart of Al Wadi Nature Reserve, stretching over 500 hectares, Ras Al Khaimah's premier desert luxury resort features 101 private pool villas with Bedouin inspired architecture. The resort offers a variety of recreational activities to unwind along with option to taste adventure on a horse back at the Al Wadi Equestrian and Adventure Centre. A range of unique destination dining options are available, including picturesque desert backgrounds. Guests can also opt to dine at the resort's signature restaurant Farmhouse with a farm-to-table inspired concept or all day dining outlet Kaheela offering cuisine from the Levant.

Find more information about The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert athttp://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/uae/al-wadi-desert