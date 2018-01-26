

VERNIER (dpa-AFX) - Givaudan (GVDBF.PK), a Swiss manufacturer of fragrance and flavor products, reported Friday that its fiscal 2017 net income increased 11.7 percent to 720 million Swiss francs from 644 million francs last year. Basic earnings per share grew to 78.18 francs from 69.95 francs a year ago.



The EBITDA was 1.089 billion francs in 2017, down 3.3 percent from 1.126 billion francs in 2016. It dropped 3.8% in local currency. The EBITDA margin was 21.6% in 2017, compared to 24.1% in 2016. The gross margin was 44.5%, compared to 45.6% in 2016.



Givaudan Group full-year sales were 5.05 billion francs, an increase of 8.3 percent from 4.66 billion francs a year ago. Sales went up 4.9% on a like-for-like basis.



Fragrance Division sales increased of 4.5% on a like-for-like basis and 5.1% in Swiss francs. Flavour Division sales grew 5.3% on a like-for-like basis and 11.3% in Swiss francs.



Further, Givaudan said its Board of Directors t the Annual General Meeting on March 22 will propose a cash dividend of 58 francs per share for the financial year 2017, an increase of 3.6%.



Looking ahead, the company said it's 2020 ambition is to create further value through profitable, responsible growth. The company aims to outpace the market with 4-5% sales growth and a free cash flow of 12-17% of sales, both measured as an average over the five-year period of the strategy cycle.



