

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish telecom company Telia Co. (0H6X.L, TLSNY.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter total net income attributable to the owners of the parent fell to 754 million Swedish kronor from the prior year's 7.338 billion kronor due to the combined net effect of the disposals of MegaFon and the impairments in discontinued operations whilst 2016 was positively affected by a capital gain from the disposal of Yoigo. Earning per share dropped to 0.17 kronor from 1.69 kronor in the previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations declined to 0.88 kronor from 1.63 kronor last year.



Johan Dennelind, President & CEO said, 'The EBITDA growth in the fourth quarter reached 4 percent. Excluding the onetime fiber installation fees the growth was 7 percent, supported by a reduction of operational expenses in Sweden by 6 per-cent, a strong achievement. This leaves us with a solid platform entering 2018 where we expect group EBITDA to be in line or slightly above 2017.'



Adjusted EBITDA rose 3.8 percent in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and disposals. In reported currency, adjusted EBITDA rose 3.3 percent to 6.590 billion kronor from 6.380 billion kronor in the previous year.



Net sales in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and disposals, declined 0.3 percent. In reported currency, net sales rose 0.3 percent to 21.19 billion kronor from 21.13 billion kronor last year. Service revenues in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and disposals, declined 2.3 percent.



The company said it is on track to reach its ambition for the group of reducing overall costs by 1.1 billion kronor on net basis for 2018. The cash CAPEX level was reduced in 2017 with-out compromising on our superior network ambition. It expects a further reduction in 2018 reflecting to better coordination in group and due to lower fiber deployments.



The board proposes an ordinary dividend of 2.30 kronor per share, equal to a 15 percent growth, to be distributed to shareholders.



For 2018, the company expects free cash flow from continuing operations, excluding licenses and dividends from associated companies, to be around the same level as in prior year's 9.7 billion kronor. This operational free cash flow together with decided dividends from associated companies should cover a dividend around the 2017 level.



For 2018, the company expects adjusted EBITDA in continuing operations, based on current structure, in local currencies, excluding future acquisitions and disposals, to be in line with or slightly above the prior year's 25.4 billion kronor.



