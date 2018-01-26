

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Friday as the dollar moved above its recent lows against major rivals following U.S. President Donald Trump's comments expressing support for a strong greenback and ECB President Mario Draghi's remarks that momentum could lead to positive growth surprises in near-term.



The euro inched lower from Thursday's high of $1.2538 and the British pound also remained well below its Thursday's peak of $1.4346, while gold remained on track for its weekly gain.



Brent crude prices eased slightly after hitting $71 a barrel yesterday for the first time since 2014, supported by OPEC-led supply curbs.



Asian shares recouped early losses to trade mostly higher as investors watch for Trump's comments later today to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, along with preliminary data on U.S. fourth-quarter GDP.



Meanwhile, investors shrugged off data showing that China's industrial profit growth eased in December.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as housing data disappointed and investors looked for hints about the Trump administration's stance on international trade.



The Dow rose half a percent and the S&P 500 inched up 0.1 percent to close at fresh record highs while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed marginally lower.



European markets ended Thursday's session lower, hit by a stronger euro after the European Central bank left interest rates unchanged and said Eurozone growth was surprisingly strong,



The ECB left its asset purchase program unchanged and reiterated its forward guidance that rates will remain at present level well past the life of the stimulus and that it is ready to raise the size as well as duration of asset buys, if needed.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 0.6 percent to end at its lowest level since Jan. 17. The German DAX declined 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index slid 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 0.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX