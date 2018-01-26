Frontier Smart Technologies, a leading supplier of digital audio technologies, announces design wins for models from three companies (Altec Lansing, Memorex and Spectra Merchandising International) for its Smart Audio platform.

The seven voice-enabled devices all feature Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in. The models also offer a range of differentiating features including: visual displays, battery-powered portability and water-proof capability.

Altec Lansing have announced three models: the SHS-GVA1, SHS-GVA3 and SHS-GVA4. In addition to Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in, each speaker has Bluetooth and 360o speaker down firing. The GVA1 offers 5W output. The GVA3 has 10W output, is waterproof and can be battery powered. The GVA4 has 5W output plus wireless charging for smartphones, a display screen (for a clock), and an LED light with dimmer.

Memorex is introducing two new models with Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, and Bluetooth the MW7671G, a 3W mono speaker (front-firing); and the MW 7673G, a set of two stereo 5W speakers (side-firing).

Spectra Merchandising International is launching two devices: the Jensen JVA-500 5W mono speaker (back-firing) and the Solis SO-2000 5W stereo speakers (front-firing) both with Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, and Bluetooth. The JVA-500 also has a display (for a clock) and wireless charging for smartphones. The SO-2000 has a display.

Frontier's SmartSDK and Minuet hardware provide a complete multi-ecosystem design platform for brands and manufacturers to develop voice-enabled audio devices which support the latest technologies, including Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in, quickly and cost-effectively.

Frontier is one of a very small number of solution providers working with Google on this technology.

Prem Rajalingham, Chief Commercial Officer, Frontier Smart Technologies, said:

"Voice technologies are revolutionising smart audio. Frontier's role is to help 3rd party device manufacturers to include Google's core technologies into speakers which bear the hallmarks of each individual brand. We are delighted that Altec Lansing, Memorex, Jensen and Solis will be amongst the first brands to bring such products to market. "

Stefan Betesh, Chief Product Officer, Altec Lansing, said:

"Having worked with Frontier on our Smartstream speakers with Chromecast built-in, we are now excited to bring our first voice-enabled speakers, which work with Google Assistant, into this rapidly growing segment of the Audio space."

Manuel Madriz, Vice President of Sales and General Manager of Memorex Consumer Electronics, said:

"At MEM-CE our goal is to improve people's lives by bringing them affordable high-quality products featuring cutting-edge technology. There's no better example of this than our current line of Google-Assistant-Enabled Smart Speakers. Throughout this project, Frontier has been an integral part of our team assisting us greatly with the product planning, development and launch process."

Jim Economos, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Spectra Merchandising International Inc., said:

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Frontier bringing the Google Assistant to our SOLIS and Jensen lines. Our Frontier relationship began with Chromecast built-in, and we are now pleased to take our line-up and technology to the next level."

