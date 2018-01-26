Tikkurila Oyj: Tikkurila Nomination Board's proposals for the members of the Board of Directors and their remuneration

Tikkurila Oyj

Stock Exchange Release

January 26, 2018 at 9 a.m. (CET+1)

Tikkurila Nomination Board's proposals for the members of the Board of Directors and their remuneration

The Nomination Board of Tikkurila proposes to the Annual General Meeting, which is planned to be held on April 12, 2018, that the number of Board members would be seven and that of the present members Harri Kerminen, Riitta Mynttinen, Jari Paasikivi, Pia Rudengren, and Petteri Walldén would be re-elected and that Catherine Sahlgren and Heikki Westerlund would be elected as new members. Board members' term lasts until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. All the nominees have given their consent to the position.

Catherine Sahlgren, M.Sc. Business Administration and Economics, born in 1962, is the CEO of Teknikmagasinet, which is a Swedish-based retail company selling consumer electronics and gadgets. Her current Board memberships include Future and Arkitektkopia. She is a Swedish citizen and resides in Sweden.

Heikki Westerlund, M.Sc. (Economics), born in 1966, made a long career in CapMan Plc, a Nordic private equity company, acting previously as the CEO. His current Board memberships include Orion Oyj (Chairman of the Board) and Espoo Big Band r.y. He is a Finnish citizen and resides in Finland.

In addition, the Nomination Board proposes that Jari Paasikivi would be elected as Chairman and Petteri Walldén as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors would stay at the current level. The suggested annual remuneration would be as follows: EUR 64,000 for the Chairman, EUR 40,000 for the Vice Chairman and the Chairman of the Audit Committee, and EUR 32,000 for other members of the Board of Directors. Approximately 40 percent of the annual remuneration would be paid in Tikkurila Oyj's shares acquired from the market and the rest in cash. The shares would be acquired directly on behalf of the Board members within two weeks from the release of the business review for January 1-March 31, 2018.

Furthermore, a meeting fee for each meeting of the Board and its Committees (excluding decisions without a meeting) would be paid to the members of the Board of Directors as follows: EUR 600 for meetings held in the home state of a member and EUR 1,200 for meetings held outside the home state of a member. If a member participates in a meeting via telephone or video connection the remuneration would be EUR 600. Travel expenses would be paid according to the travel policy of the company.

The members of the Tikkurila Nomination Board are:

· Annika Paasikivi, Chief Operating Officer, Oras Invest Oy

· Reima Rytsölä, Executive Vice President, Investments, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

· Mikko Mursula, Chief Investment Officer, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

· Jari Paasikivi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tikkurila Oyj (expert member of the Nomination Board)

