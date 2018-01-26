

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the U.S. dollar slipped against its major counterparts in late Asian deals on Friday.



The greenback dropped to 1.4219 against the pound and 1.2450 against the euro, off its early highs of 1.4107 and 1.2370, respectively.



The greenback reversed from an early high of 1.2390 against the loonie, falling to 1.2334.



The greenback weakened to 0.7348 against the kiwi, 0.8066 against the aussie and 109.16 against the yen, from its early 4-day high of 0.7291, 2-day highs of 0.8005 and 109.77, respectively.



If the greenback falls further, it may find support around 1.45 against the pound, 1.26 against the euro, 108.00 against the yen, 0.82 against the aussie, 1.21 against the loonie and 0.75 against the kiwi.



