Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC 'Magnit' Announces Unaudited FY 2017 Results 26-Jan-2018 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Krasnodar January 26, 2018 PJSC "Magnit" Announces Unaudited FY 2017 Results Krasnodar, Russia (January 26, 2018): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (MOEX and LSE: MGNT) announces its unaudited FY 2017 results prepared in accordance with IFRS[1]. During 2017 Magnit added (net) 2,291 stores. The total store base as of December 31, 2017 reached 16,350 stores (12,125 convenience stores, 243 hypermarkets, 208 "Magnit Family" stores and 3,774 drogerie stores). Selling space increased by 13.56% in comparison to 2016 from 5.07 million sq. m. to 5.75 million sq. m. Revenue increased by 6.37% from 1,074.81 b illion RUR in 2016 to 1,143.29 billion RUR in 2017. Gross Profit increased from 295.76 billion RUR in 2016 to 304.71 billion RUR in 2017. Gross Margin in 2017 was 26.65%. EBITDA in 2017 was 91.78 billion RUR. EBITDA margin in 2017 was 8.03%. Net Income in 2017 was 35.53 billion RUR. Net Income Margin in 2017 was 3.11%. According to Rosstat, CPI for the last 12M (January - December 2017) was 2.5% compared to 5.4% for the same period in the previous year. According to Rosstat, food inflation for the last 12M (January - December 2017) was 1.1% Y-o-Y vs 4.6% for the same period in the previous year. Please Note: On December 20th, there was a serious glitch in a firmware update for the Shtrikh-M (?????-?) cash registers that Magnit uses at almost 11,000 stores across all four formats. In order to fix the affected cash registers, the firmware needed to be manually updated. This process took approximately 15 minutes per cash register. Between December 20th (Wednesday) and December 23rd (Saturday) almost 800 Magnit technical employees manually updated the firmware. Affected Shtrikh-M cash registers could not reopen until the firmware was fixed. As a result of the Shtrikh-M cash registers being closed for a part or all this period, Magnit lost sales of approximately 1 billion Rubles according to Company estimates. 4Q 2017 Monthly Operating Highlights: ************************************** October Y-o-Y, November Y-o-Y, December Y-o-Y, % % % New Store 267 n/a 165 n/a 221 n/a Openings (NET) Convenience 180 n/a 80 n/a 122 n/a stores Hypermarkets 1 n/a 1 n/a 5 n/a Magnit 4 n/a 1 n/a 7 n/a Family Drogerie 82 n/a 83 n/a 87 n/a Stores Number of 15,964 n/a 16,129 n/a 16,350 n/a Stores (EOP) Convenience 11,923 n/a 12,003 n/a 12,125 n/a stores Hypermarkets 237 n/a 238 n/a 243 n/a Magnit 200 n/a 201 n/a 208 n/a Family Drogerie 3,604 n/a 3,687 n/a 3,774 n/a Stores New Selling 80.78 n/a 44.27 n/a 67.42 n/a Space, th. sq. m. Convenience 54.56 n/a 25.24 n/a 36.94 n/a stores Hypermarkets 4.13 n/a 2.02 n/a 9.11 n/a Magnit 4.57 n/a 1.22 n/a 7.44 n/a Family Drogerie 17.53 n/a 15.79 n/a 13.93 n/a Stores Total 5,643.26 15.97% 5,687.52 14.45% 5,754.94 13.56% Selling Space (EOP), th. sq. m. Convenience 3,895.88 16.43% 3,921.12 15.03% 3,958.06 14.65% stores Hypermarkets 690.48 4.72% 692.50 4.47% 701.62 2.62% Magnit 220.36 11.71% 221.58 9.52% 229.01 7.64% Family Drogerie 836.53 26.06% 852.32 22.61% 866.25 20.51% Stores Number of 338.94 5.85% 337.96 10.54% 375.08 10.07% Customers, million Convenience 286.80 6.30% 286.74 11.30% 312.21 10.76% stores Hypermarkets 20.16 (2.81%) 19.68 (0.61%) 24.17 2.85% Magnit 11.10 4.71% 10.88 7.25% 12.85 8.38% Family Drogerie 20.88 9.57% 20.66 13.85% 25.85 9.86% Stores Retail 91,253.9 4.53% 91,830.5 6.53% 116,109. 6.56% Sales[2], 5 8 35 million RUR Convenience 68,681.3 5.86% 69,649.5 7.92% 83,988.6 7.65% stores 4 8 0 Hypermarkets 11,332.7 (5.63%) 11,061.9 (5.30%) 16,458.4 (1.47%) 9 2 5 Magnit 4,808.21 5.16% 4,746.07 6.35% 6,636.72 8.32% Family Drogerie 6,431.61 10.18% 6,373.01 15.52% 9,025.58 11.23% Stores Retail 1,580.69 13.49% 1,558.53 16.38% 1,981.77 13.12% Sales2, million USD[3] Convenience 1,189.69 14.93% 1,182.08 17.89% 1,433.53 14.29% stores Hypermarkets 196.31 2.47% 187.74 3.45% 280.91 4.60% Magnit 83.29 14.18% 80.55 16.18% 113.28 15.00% Family Drogerie 111.41 19.63% 108.16 26.19% 154.05 18.09% Stores 4Q and 12M 2017 Operating Highlights: ************************************** 4Q 2017 4Q 2016 Y-o-Y, 12M 12M Y-o-Y, % % 2017 2016 New Store 653 695 n/a 2,291 1,970 n/a Openings (NET) Convenience 382 383 n/a 1,604 927 n/a stores Hypermarkets 7 9 n/a 6 18 n/a Magnit 12 15 n/a 14 39 n/a Family Drogerie 252 288 n/a 667 986 n/a Stores Number of 16,350 14,059 n/a 16,350 14,059 n/a Stores (EOP) Convenience 12,125 10,521 n/a 12,125 10,521 n/a stores Hypermarkets 243 237 n/a 243 237 n/a Magnit 208 194 n/a 208 194 n/a Family Drogerie 3,774 3 107 n/a 3,774 3,107 n/a Stores New Selling 192.46 242.28 n/a 687.27 653.95 n/a Space, th. sq. m. Convenience 116.74 132.60 n/a 505.66 332.84 n/a stores Hypermarkets 15.27 24.30 n/a 17.94 44.53 n/a Magnit 13.22 16.45 n/a 16.26 42.58 n/a Family Drogerie 47.24 68.93 n/a 147.41 234.00 n/a Stores Total 5,754.9 5,067.6 13.56% 5,754. 5,067. 13.56% Selling 4 7 94 67 Space (EOP), th. sq. m. Convenience 3,958.0 3,452.4 14.65% 3,958. 3,452. 14.65% stores 6 0 06 40 Hypermarkets 701.62 683.67 2.62% 701.62 683.67 2.62% Magnit 229.01 212.76 7.64% 229.01 212.76 7.64% Family Drogerie 866.25 718.84 20.51% 866.25 718.84 20.51% Stores Number of 1,051.9 966.69 8.82% 4,040. 3,817. 5.85% Customers, 8 50 13 million Convenience 885.75 809.30 9.45% 3,403. 3,220. 5.70% stores 63 10 Hypermarkets 64.01 64.05 (0.07%) 249.29 262.10 (4.89%) Magnit 34.83 32.60 6.83% 133.99 127.00 5.50% Family Drogerie 67.39 60.74 10.95% 253.59 207.93 21.96% Stores LFL Results Formats 4Q 2017 - 4Q 2016[4] # of Stores Average Ticket Traffic Sales Convenience Stores 9,436 (1.78%) (1.99%) (3.73%) Hypermarkets 222 (4.20%) (2.80%) (6.88%) Magnit Family 169 (1.44%) (2.84%) (4.24%) Drogerie 2,830 2.24% (4.98%) (2.85%) Total 12,657 (1.95%) (2.27%) (4.17%) Formats 12M 2017 - 12M 20164 # of Stores Average Ticket Traffic Sales Convenience Stores 7,848 1.23% (2.63%) (1.42%) Hypermarkets 221 (2.53%) (7.91%) (10.24%) Magnit Family 165 (1.21%) (6.70%) (7.82%) Drogerie 2,711 1.17% (1.14%) 0.02% Total 10,945 (0.21%) (3.17%) (3.37%) 4Q and FY 2017 Key Financial Results, million RUR 4Q 2017 4Q 2016 Growth FY 2017 FY Growth Rate 2016 Rate Net Sales 302,304.9 284,674 6.19% 1,143,2 1,074, 6.37% 7 .68 90.40 811.55 Convenience 222,319.5 207,440 7.17% 846,112 790,15 7.08% stores 1 .08 .98 7.07 Hypermarkets 38,853.16 40,394. (3.82%) 146,435 157,68 (7.14%) 25 .21 8.53 Magnit 16,191.01 15,161. 6.79% 59,779. 56,910 5.04% Family 85 10 .82 Drogerie 21,830.20 19,468. 12.13% 78,785. 64,449 22.24% Stores 53 81 .43 Wholesale 3,111.09 2,209.9 40.78% 12,177. 5,605. 117.23% 7 30 71 Gross Profit 76,839.74 78,327. (1.90%) 304,712 295,75 3.03% 86 .21 9.01

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2018 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)