Invitation to Stora Enso Press Conference and Webcast on 9 February 2018

Stora Enso will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2017 Financial Results on Friday 9 February 2018 at approximately 09.30 Finnish time (08.30 CET). The following events will take place later that day:

1) Press conference in Helsinki at 11.00 EET

Stora Enso's CEO Karl-Henrik Sundström and CFO Seppo Parvi will present the results at the press conference which will be webcast. The event, hosted by EVP, Communications Ulrika Lilja, will be held in English and take place at Stora Enso's Head Office, Kanavaranta 1, Helsinki at 11.00 EET (10.00 CET, 9.00 UK time, 4.00 EDT). The webcast may be accessed at https://storaenso.videosync.fi/2018-02-09-q4-results

2) Webcast and conference call for analysts and investors at 15.00 EET

The webcast and conference call for analysts and investors will take place at 15.00 EET (14.00 CET, 13.00 UK time, 08.00 EDT). It will be hosted by CEO Karl-Henrik Sundström, CFO Seppo Parvi, and SVP, Head of Investor Relations Ulla Paajanen-Sainio, and may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/bzsqvq4d

Those analysts and investors who wish to ask questions should join the conference call (details below). All participants can follow the presentation over the webcast.

The links to the webcasts are also available on the Stora Enso website: storaenso.com/investors

Dial-in details for the analyst and investor conference call

Live event at 15.00 EET













UK + 44 (0)330 336 9411 Finland +358 (0)9 7479 0404 Sweden +46 (0)8 5065 3942



USA +1 646 828 8156 Confirmation Code: 2891565 Replay

UK +44 (0)207 984 7568



Finland +358 (0)9 8171 0562 Sweden +46 (0)8 5199 3077 USA +1 719 457 0820 Access Code: 2891565

The conference call replay will be available until Friday 16 February. The webcast will be archived on www.storaenso.com/investors



For further information, please contact:

Hanne Karrinaho, Head of Financial Communications, tel. + 358 40766 9452



Investor enquiries:

Ulla Paajanen-Sainio, SVP, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 763 8767

Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper on global markets. Our aim is to replace fossil-based materials by innovating and developing new products and services based on wood and other renewable materials. We employ some 25000 people in more than 35 countries, and our sales in 2016 were EUR 9.8 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

