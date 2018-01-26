

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) announced Friday that the Phase III KRONOS trial showed positive results for PT010 triple combination therapy in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD.



PT010 demonstrated significant improvement in eight out of nine lung function primary endpoints compared with dual combination therapies, based on forced expiratory volume in one second or FEV1 assessments in patients with moderate to very severe COPD.



COPD is a progressive disease which can cause obstruction of airflow in the lungs resulting in debilitating bouts of breathlessness.



KRONOS is a randomised, double-blind, parallel-group, 24-week, chronic-dosing, multi-centre trial to assess the efficacy and safety of PT010.



The trial compared PT010 to Bevespi Aerosphere, Symbicort Turbuhaler and PT009. Patients were given two inhalations twice a day of PT010, PT009, Bevespi Aerosphere or Symbicort Turbuhaler.



There were no unexpected safety or tolerability signals for PT010 identified in the trial, the company said.



Sean Bohen, Executive Vice President, Global Medicines Development and Chief Medical Officer, said, 'We are encouraged by the results of the KRONOS trial that has demonstrated PT010's efficacy in improving lung function and look forward to the ETHOS exacerbation trial results in 2019 that will further characterise the role of this potential treatment for patients with COPD.'



The KRONOS trial results will be presented at a forthcoming medical meeting.



AstraZeneca anticipates making regulatory submissions in Japan and China in the second half of 2018, followed by potential submissions in the US and Europe in 2019.



