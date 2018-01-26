Hoylu AB: Hoylu and NEC to showcase the Hoylu Software Suite at ISE 2018 in Amsterdam

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

Malmo, Sweden, January 26, 2018 - Hoylu, a leading enterprise collaboration company, announced today that it will be present within the NEC booth (5-R20) at ISE 2018 and will showcase the Hoylu Software Suite as part of the NEC InfinityBoard, a scalable all-in-one meeting room solution. The partnership continues Hoylu and NEC working together to bring innovative products to market. In addition to having a presence in the NEC booth at the conference, Hoylu will also display their solution on the NEC Infinityboard at a private suite at the event.Integrated Systems Europe is the world's largest AV systems integration show. The annual four-day event, takes place at the RAI Amsterdam - The Netherlands, from 6-9 February, 2018. Hoylu software is currently available within the NEC Solutions Zone, and Hoylu is an established partner of NEC solutions and technology. Hoylu previously partnered and displayed with NEC at the NEC Solutions Showcase.Hoylu's solutions and software offer new and exciting ways to learn and collaborate smarter, faster and more efficiently. Based on years of research, the Hoylu Software Suite is designed from the ground up to offer the best possible user experience for individual and multiple users working with ideation, creative collaboration and presentations.For additional information about the NEC ISE 2018 Event, please see: www.nec-ise.comFor additional information about the NEC InfinityBoard solution, please see: www.nec-display-solutions.com/p/uk/en/Launch.xhtml?id=InfinityBoardFor additional information about Hoylu's Products, please see: www.hoylu.comFor more information, please contact:Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.comKarl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.comHoylu delivers solutions for presentation, ideation and collaboration that focus on enhancing the user experience. The company's main area of interest is software for Creative Collaboration, combined with intuitive input and display technologies. This includes technologies for remote collaboration, Internet of Things and for connecting workspaces in different locations together, with the objective of simplifying work processes while improving productivity and creativity. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu: Hoylu: Nasdaq First North StockholmCertified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (8:30) CET on January 26, 2018.