Spectris on Friday said it had bought Concept Life Sciences from Equistone Partners Europe and company management for £163m on a debt and cash-free basis. UK-based Concept Life Sciences provides integrated drug discovery, development, analytical testing and environmental consultancy services to an international customer base, mainly in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical and environmental sectors. It also carries out development and analytical services for the food, consumer and ...

