Ørsted will release its results for the full-year 2017 on Thursday, 1 February 2018. The results will expectedly be released at 8.00 CET.



A conference call for investors and analysts will be held at 10.00 CET on the same day.



Dial in numbers for the conference call: Denmark: +45 3544 5583 International: +44 203 194 0544 USA: +1 855 269 2604



The conference call can be followed live: https://orsted.eventcdn.net/2017annualreport/



Presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call: https://orsted.com/en/Investors/Key-figures-and-presentations/Financial-reportin g#0



For further information, please contact:



Media Relations Ulrik Frøhlke +45 99 55 95 60



Investor Relations Henrik Brünniche Lund +45 99 55 97 22 hebrl@orsted.dk



