Silmäasema Oyj: Silmäasema and S Group to pilot cooperation in sales of sunglasses and reading glasses

Silmäasema Oyj

Press Release

26 January 2018 at 10.30 EET



Silmäasema and S Group to pilot cooperation in sales of sunglasses and reading glasses





Silmäasema Oyj and S Group will start a pilot in which Silmäasema will supply S Group with sunglasses and ready-made glasses for sale. The cooperation concerns Norr brand sunglasses for kids and adults, ready-made reading glasses and fit-over sunglasses. Norr is a new Nordic brand for sunglasses and ready-made glasses. Silmäasema is the exclusive seller of Norr products in Finland.

The companies will start the cooperation pilot already during January and it will involve total of three Prisma hypermarkets in different parts of Finland. Stores taking part to the pilot are Prisma Kaari in Helsinki, Prisma Seppälä in Jyväskylä and Prisma Kuopio.

"I'm pleased that S Group with extensive store network and Silmäasema as an expert of eyesight and eye healthcare are together bringing quality sunglasses and ready-made glasses easily available for the consumers", Silmäasema's Commercial Director Anna Seppälä comments.

"Our aim is to make our customers' lives easier. Sunglasses and eye glasses are an important everyday aid for many and it is convenient that they can be flexibly acquired during other shopping", says Senior Vice President, Commercial Director Ilkka Alarotu from S Group Retail Business.

The pilot will last throughout the year 2018 and based on the results Silmäasema and S Group will decide on the continuation of the cooperation and its possible extension.

SILMÄASEMA OYJ

Communications

Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. Silmäasema is the largest private eye clinic provider offering eye surgeries and the second largest optical retail chain in Finland. The Silmäasema chain has 13 eye clinics and more than 150 stores in Finland as well as nine stores in Estonia. The Silmäasema chain employs close to 1,000 eye healthcare professionals. In 2016, the Silmäasema chain conducted around 210,000 optician's eye examinations, 190,000 ophthalmologist's appointments and over 15,000 cataract and refractive surgeries. Silmäasema's Group net sales were EUR 101.3 million in 2016 and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 12.0 million.

