Sale represents successful first exit for C5 Cyber Partners Fund

C5 Capital Limited ("C5"), the technology investment specialist focused on investing in cloud, cyber and big data, has today announced that it has sold Balabit, the Hungarian IT security innovator, specializing in advanced monitoring technologies to guard enterprises and governments against insider threats. Balabit has been sold to leading US firm Quest Software's subsidiary One Identity.

C5 made its initial investment in Balabit in 2014, the second investment under the Cyber Partners Fund. Since then, the Company has grown from a regional, European cyber security software provider to a global leader in privileged access management, with a strong foothold in the US market. During the period of ownership, Balabit's worldwide sales have more than doubled.

Andre Pienaar Managing Partner C5 Capital said, "The sale is a testament to the C5 investment strategy, with our team identifying the potential of Balabit and its offer. We were then able to leverage our expertise and global relationships to help them on their journey and gain a foothold in the US market. There is growing US interest in European cyber security companies and this acquisition is a testament to the value embedded in Balabit. We are very pleased to have worked so closely with Balabit and wish the company every success."

