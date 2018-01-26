Business Worldwide Magazine - Global Corporate Excellence Awards Winners 2017 Announced

LONDON, January 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) were delighted to this month announce the winners of their fiercely fought Global Corporate Excellence Awards 2017.

Reserved for individuals and companies who have conquered their competitors, improved life for staff and introduced innovative practices in their company during 2017, the Awards may come across as extremely selective (these are specific categories, after all). However, they are also open to all sizes of company - from small operations to huge multi-national concerns - and without any geographical boundaries. This year's winners, for instance, represented such far-flung destinations as Scandinavia, the Middle East and Germany, amongst other nations.

Congratulating the winners of this, the fourth year of the BWM Corporate Excellence Awards, a spokesman for the magazine said: "The list of companies and individuals which came to our judging panel's attention via the nominations process this year was truly impressive. Of course, this only stood to make it more difficult to choose eventual winners but it was truly a heartening process to see companies not just succeeding but truly conquering their markets, despite often trying geo-political and economic circumstances.

"We take our hats off to everyone who made our short lists, in particular. We are just sorry we couldn't award more accolades since there are far more deserving companies out there than we could award titles to."

According to the magazine's Awards Rules, the delighted - BWM Corporate Excellence Award 2017 winners were either nominated by colleagues, clients or the company executives themselves filled in the application form. Those who made it through the initial rounds were then put through a rigorous interview process specially designed according to the magazines readers feedback.

