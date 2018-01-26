Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's financial statements review 2017 to be published on Thursday, 8 February 2018

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 26 JANUARY 2018 AT 11.00 AM (EET)





Cargotec's financial statements review 2017 to be published on Thursday, 8 February 2018

Cargotec Corporation will publish its financial statements review 2017 on Thursday, 8 February 2018 approximately at 8.30 a.m. EET. The report will be available at www.cargotec.com after publication.

A press conference for analysts and media, combined with a live international telephone conference, will be arranged on the publishing day at 10.00 a.m. EET at Cargotec's head office, Porkkalankatu 5, Helsinki. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by CEO Mika Vehviläinen and Executive Vice President, CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at www.cargotec.com by latest 10.00 a.m. EET.

The telephone conference, during which questions may be presented, can be accessed by registering at the latest on 6 February 2018 at the following address: http://bit.ly/cargotecQ4 (http://bit.ly/cargotecQ4). You will receive dial-in details and a personal access code by e-mail approximately one day before the event. The registration will speed up the access to the telephone conference.

The telephone conference can be accessed also without advance registration by using the following numbers with access code 686095:

FI: +358 (0)9 7479 0360

SE: +46 (0)8 5033 6573

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9104

US: +1 646-828-8199

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at www.cargotec.com. An on-demand version of the conference will be published at Cargotec's website later during the day.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2016 totalled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com





