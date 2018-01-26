The Norwegian developer had 322 MW of PV projects in operation and 394 MW under construction at the end of the fourth quarter of last year.

Norwegian independent power producer and solar project developer, Scatec Solar ASA has reported its turnover and profits increased considerably last year, despite a small drop in turnover and a minimal loss registered in the fourth quarter.

The company registered revenue of 1,492 million NOK ($193.3 million) in full fiscal year 2017, up from 1,085 million NOK a year earlier. Operating profit also grew considerably from 563 million NOK in 2016, to 993 million NOK last year. Meanwhile, net profit climbed year-on-year from 70 million NOK, to 438 million NOK ($56.7 million).

These strong results were achieved despite a weak fourth quarter, in which revenue reached 281 million NOK, down both from 655 million NOK in the previous quarter, ...

