Norwegian independent power producer and solar project developer, Scatec Solar ASA has reported its turnover and profits increased considerably last year, despite a small drop in turnover and a minimal loss registered in the fourth quarter.
The company registered revenue of 1,492 million NOK ($193.3 million) in full fiscal year 2017, up from 1,085 million NOK a year earlier. Operating profit also grew considerably from 563 million NOK in 2016, to 993 million NOK last year. Meanwhile, net profit climbed year-on-year from 70 million NOK, to 438 million NOK ($56.7 million).
These strong results were achieved despite a weak fourth quarter, in which revenue reached 281 million NOK, down both from 655 million NOK in the previous quarter,