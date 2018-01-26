Sports betting and gaming group GVC Holdings has made a provision of around 200m in its 2017 financial accounts after its Greek subsidiary received a 186.77m tax bill for 2010 and 2011. During that period, the business was owned by Sportingbet, as this was prior to its acquisition by GVC in 2013. Having obtained legal and tax advice, GVC said it has has "strong grounds" to appeal the assessment, which is what it plans to do. As currently there is no formal settlement mechanism, the appeal ...

