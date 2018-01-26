AstraZeneca found a statistically significant improvement in eight out of nine lung patients as it tested its 'PT010' triple-combination drug delivered with a pressurised metered-dose inhaler in late-stage clinical trials. Buoyed by these 'Kronos' trials on patients with moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the FTSE 100 drugmaker now plans to apply for regulatory permission in Japan and China in the second half of this year, followed by potential submissions in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...