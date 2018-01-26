HICL Infrastructure Company updated the market on its operations on Friday following the liquidation of Carillion earlier in the month, reporting that its priority is the continuation of services to public sector clients and the users of the facilities at the affected PPP projects. The FTSE 250 company said service delivery in the period since Carillion's liquidation had been "stable", with no material issues, as a result of the work of staff, suppliers, public sector clients and project company ...

