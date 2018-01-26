

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's manufacturing confidence strengthened unexpectedly in January, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



The manufacturing confidence index rose to 113 in January from 112 in December. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 112.0.



The score returned to the November level, which was the strongest since January 2001.



The balance of opinion on past activity climbed to 22 from 20 in the previous month. The one about their personal production expectations held steady at 16.



Manufacturers were even more optimistic than at the end of 2017 about general production prospects for the sector. The corresponding index came in at 34 versus 30 in December.



The balance on export order books increased slightly to 3, the highest since December 2007. Similarly, the indicator for overall order books advanced to +1, the highest since March 2008.



The overall business confidence index, covering main sectors, decreased to 110 in January from a 10-year high of 112 in December.



