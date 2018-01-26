Financial and Capital Market Commission on January 25, 2018 decided to allow AS Latvijas kugnieciba shareholder Vitol Netherlands B.V. to announce the final takeover bid of AS Latvijas kugnieciba shares.



Attached: Prospectus of the final takeover bid of AS Latvijas kugnieciba.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=660918