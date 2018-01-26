Introducing Trustpoint.One': Business and Legal Solutions, Simplified.

Just in time for Legaltech 2018

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Trustpoint International, LLC, announces the consolidation of some of most trusted names in the business and legal support industries. Trustpoint International, Black Letter Discovery, Partner JD and Echo Translations are now Trustpoint.One.

Trustpoint.One streamlines the complex eDiscovery, deposition and review process for leading law firms and corporations worldwide. Trustpoint'sCEO and Founder, Mark Hawn, states, "We've merged some of the most trusted names in the industry into one seamless offering. Trustpoint.One supports business and legal communications as well as the entire litigation lifecycle, across borders, from beginning to end."

Hawn continues, "The ability to work with a single trusted partner gives clients a level of security and efficiency other companies simply can't provide. By reducing risk and overhead associated with managing multiple vendors, we save our clients time and money and free them up to focus on what they do best." Hawn says, "We call this the Power of One."

Hawn concludes, "With associates around the world and the ability to translate business and legal documents into virtually any language, we are well positioned to serve the global community. Our vision is to be the leader in managed legal and business solutions. We believe there should be no barriers to success. We're here we help you win."

©2018, Trustpoint.One

Trustpoint.One

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633551/Introducing_the_Power_of_One.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633548/Trustpointone_Logo.jpg

