Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from January 29, 2018. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 180516 ----------------------------- Expiration date: May 16, 2018 ----------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010832170 ----------------------------- Short name: RGKT 180516 ----------------------------- Trading code: RGKT_180516 -----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.