TECHNOPOLIS PLC STOCK EXHANGE RELEASE January 26, 2018 at 11.30 a.m. EET



Technopolis Will Redeem Its EUR 75 Million Hybrid Bond



Technopolis Plc will redeem the EUR 75 million capital notes (ISIN: FI4000060819) (the "Hybrid Bond") issued on March 26, 2013. The redemption will be made on March 26, 2018 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Hybrid Bond for the full outstanding amount.



This notice of redemption is given to the holders of the capital notes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Hybrid Bond, and the holders of the Hybrid Bond are not required to take any action in respect to the redemption.



The notice of redemption to the calculation agent and the holders of the Hybrid Bond is attached hereto.



A hybrid bond is an instrument which is subordinated to the company's other debt obligations. Hybrid bonds are treated as equity in the IFRS financial statements. The hybrid bond does not confer to its holders the rights of a shareholder and does not dilute the holdings of the shareholders.



Additional information: Sami Laine, CFO tel. +358 40 502 7083 sami.laine@technopolis.fi



DISTRIBUTION Nasdaq Helsinki Oy Main financial media www.technopolis.fi/eng



Technopolis provides the best addresses for success in six countries in the Nordic-Baltic region. The company develops, owns and operates a chain of 17 smart business parks that combine services with flexible and modern office space. The company's core value is to continuously exceed customer expectations by providing outstanding solutions to 1,600 companies and their 50,000 employees in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Russia and Lithuania. The Technopolis Plc share (TPS1V) is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=660902