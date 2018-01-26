Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from January 31, 2018. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 180516 ------------------------------ Expiration date: May 16, 2018 ------------------------------ Last trading day: May 14, 2018 ------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010832170 ------------------------------ Short name: SSV 180516 RTL ------------------------------ Trading code: SSV_180516_RTL ------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.