

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were modestly higher on Friday even as the euro held firm below the December 2014 high it hit on Thursday in the wake of comments by senior U.S. officials earlier this week on the benefits of a weak dollar.



The dollar traded above its recent lows and base metal prices edged down from near multi-year highs after U.S. President Donald Trump sought to reassure investors by talking up the economy and the need for a strong dollar.



The benchmark DAX was up 20 points or 0.15 percent at 13,318 in opening deals after declining 0.9 percent on Thursday.



Commerbank was trading lower on reports that Goldman Sachs Group Inc , Barclays Plc and Societe Generale SA are interested in buying its EMC division that includes the bank's exchange traded funds portfolio.



Reinsurer Munich Re and Hannover Re were little changed after Catastrophe modeling firm AIR Worldwide estimated that insured losses due to wind from Winter Storm Friederike will range between 1.3 billion and 2.6 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX