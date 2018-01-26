

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to release UK GDP data. The economy is forecast to grow 0.4 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, the same rate as seen a quarter ago.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound held steady against the euro and the greenback, it dropped against the yen and the franc.



The pound was worth 155.17 against the yen, 1.3303 against the franc, 1.4240 against the greenback and 0.8750 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



