

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) and Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) Friday said the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has issued a positive opinion recommending a label update for the use of once-daily Relvar Ellipta in asthma patients whose already adequately controlled on both an inhaled corticosteroid and long-acting ?2-agonist. A positive CHMP opinion is one of the final steps before marketing authorisation is updated by the European Commission.



Relvar Ellipta is an inhaled corticosteroid/long-acting ?2-agonist combination. The regulatory submission has been supported by data from a non-inferiority lung function study. It has identified no new safety signals and the adverse event data were consistent with the known safety profile for FF/VI established in patients with asthma.



The company anticipates the final decision by the end of the first quarter of 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX