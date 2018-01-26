

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares bounced back from losses in the previous session on Friday as the euro pulled back from a three-year high and investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at the World Economic Forum.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 42 points or 0.76 percent at 5,523 in opening deals after losing 0.3 percent on Thursday.



Luxury products maker LVMH rallied nearly 5 percent as it posted better-than-expected sales growth in the fourth quarter, benefiting from a steady recovery in Asian demand.



Schneider Electric advanced 0.6 percent after taking control of the software company IGE+XAO.



In economic releases, French consumer confidence declined unexpectedly at the start of the year, though marginally, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed.



The corresponding index dropped to 104 in January from 105 in December. Economists had expected the index to rise to 106.



Another report showed that France's manufacturing confidence strengthened unexpectedly in January. The manufacturing confidence index rose to 113 in January from 112 in December.



