

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rebounded from a one-month low on Friday after data showed Britain's economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter of 2017.



GDP grew 0.5 percent sequentially, faster than the 0.4 percent logged a quarter ago. Economists had forecast growth of 0.4 percent.



Overall gains remained muted as the dollar resumed its slide despite U.S. President Donald Trump backing strong currency, contradicting comments made by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin a day earlier.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 26 points or 0.35 percent at 7,643 in late opening deals after declining 0.4 percent in the previous session.



AstraZeneca rose about 1 percent after the drugmaker released positive results for PT010 triple combination therapy in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.



Shire Plc shares advanced 1.4 percent and GlaxoSmithKline added 1 percent.



Online gambling operator GVC Holdings fell 3.5 percent after it announced a provision of about €200mln in its 2017 accounts.



