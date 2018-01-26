

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales declined for the first time in four months in December, data from Statistics Sweden showed Friday.



Retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent month-over-month in December, reversing a 1.7 percent rise in November. Meanwhile, economists had forecast sales to remain flat during the month.



On a yearly basis, retail sales grew a working-day-adjusted 3.3 percent in December, slower than the 4.1 percent climb in the previous month.



Sales of durables advanced 4.7 percent annually in December and those of consumables went up by 1.6 percent.



