Global $20 Billion Earphones & Headphones Market Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Earphones & Headphones Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global earphones and headphones market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% during 2017-2023 and cross $20 billion in revenue by 2023.

As mobile devices are getting affordable, the demand for entry-level headphones is also increasing globally. On the other hand, there is also a huge demand for specialized, high-end, best sound quality earphones and headphones.

There are more than 3,000 companies engaged in manufacturing of earphones and headphones. Although, most of these companies are small scale and has limited market research, there are many multinational, global companies which are engaged in designing and manufacturing.

The top five manufacturers, Beats, Bose, Sennheiser, Sony, and Skullcandy have two-thirds of the global market share in terms of value and 50% of the market share in terms of volume.

This market research report includes a detailed market segmentation of the market by the following segments:



Type

In-ear

On-ear

Over-ear

Technology

Wired Headphones

Wireless Headphones

Features

Smart

Non-smart



Companies Mentioned



Westone Laboratories

Shure Incorporated

Monster Cable Products

Jays AB

Creative Technology

Audio-Technica Corp

AKG Acoustics

Logitech International

Apple

Panasonic Corp.

sony

JVC Kenwood

Sennheiser

Skullcandy

Beats Electronics LLC

Bose

AIAIAI

Beyerdynamic

Denon

Grado Labs

The House of Marley

JBL

Molami

Parrot

Pioneer

SMS Audio

Sol Republic

Urbanears

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/733c8w/global_20?w=5







Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716