Global $20 Billion Earphones & Headphones Market Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023

The "Earphones & Headphones Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global earphones and headphones market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% during 2017-2023 and cross $20 billion in revenue by 2023.
As mobile devices are getting affordable, the demand for entry-level headphones is also increasing globally. On the other hand, there is also a huge demand for specialized, high-end, best sound quality earphones and headphones.
There are more than 3,000 companies engaged in manufacturing of earphones and headphones. Although, most of these companies are small scale and has limited market research, there are many multinational, global companies which are engaged in designing and manufacturing.
The top five manufacturers, Beats, Bose, Sennheiser, Sony, and Skullcandy have two-thirds of the global market share in terms of value and 50% of the market share in terms of volume.
This market research report includes a detailed market segmentation of the market by the following segments:
Type
- In-ear
- On-ear
- Over-ear
Technology
- Wired Headphones
- Wireless Headphones
Features
- Smart
- Non-smart
Companies Mentioned
- Westone Laboratories
- Shure Incorporated
- Monster Cable Products
- Jays AB
- Creative Technology
- Audio-Technica Corp
- AKG Acoustics
- Logitech International
- Apple
- Panasonic Corp.
- sony
- JVC Kenwood
- Sennheiser
- Skullcandy
- Beats Electronics LLC
- Bose
- AIAIAI
- Beyerdynamic
- Denon
- Grado Labs
- The House of Marley
- JBL
- Molami
- Parrot
- Pioneer
- SMS Audio
- Sol Republic
- Urbanears
