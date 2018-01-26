AB Mining Takes Delivery of First Avalon A8 Miner Globally from Canaan

HANGZHOU, China, January 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

AB MiningLimited (The "Company" or "AB Mining") is pleased to announce it has been selected as the first recipientof the Avalon A8 Miner globally fromCanaan Creative CO., LTD("Canaan"). AB Mining was chosen for this honour among all of Canaan's world wide customer base as recognition for its innovation in the blockchain space.

The A8 is Canaan's newest model showcasing their cutting-edge technology for bitcoin mining. This is the first of multiple deliveries AB Mining is contracted to receive this year.

AB Mining Director Matt Novakattended Canaan's Annual General MeetinginHangzhouand was presented with the first ever Avalon A8 Miner released to the public.

Matt Novak said "It is great to be working with Canaan astheyareknown for theirASIC design and manufacturing expertise. Taking delivery of the first A8 miner globally is a big steptowards fulfilling our expansion plans and working with Canaan as one of our key hardwareproviders".

About AB Mining Corp

Founded in 2017,AB Mining operates cryptocurrency mining facilities around the worldcapable of mining Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.ABMining'srecentexpansion intothe United StatesandCanadadiversifies the Company's existing operations.

AB Mining'sbusiness encompasses theprocurementof blockchain technology with a focus on themining and verification ofcrypto currencytransactions. Management plans to focus its business in theUnited States and Canada, which will be at the front of its expansion plans, with Europe following closely.

About Canaan

Foundedin 2013, Canaan isthe worldwide leader in producing Blockchain servers and designing ASIC microprocessor solutions. Canaan products are sold globally. From the very first SHA-256 based upon FPGA technology to the Avalon Blockchain ASIC, Canaan continues to innovate by producing custom designed ASIC microprocessors.The newAvalon 821is cutting edge technology with11 TH (terahash) and 1200 Watts for a power efficiency of 109Watts per TH.This isAvalonslatest product, being its highest Hash rate yet. This product competes withBitmainS9, EBIT and others.

Contact

