Metso Corporation: Metso Chile Life Cycle Services case wins Mining Magazine Service & Support award

Metso Corporation press release on January 26, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. EET

A Metso Chile Life Cycle Services case has received the 2017 Mining Magazine Award for "Service and support." Life Cycle Services are designed to maximize equipment uptime, ensure the highest end-product quality, and secure continuous production for the customer.

In its annual awards, Mining Magazine recognizes outstanding new technologies, initiatives and equipment performance in the mining sector across a range of categories. Winners are nominated and voted by Mining Magazine readers around the world. Metso was chosen as the winner in the "Service and support" category for its Life Cycle Services (LCS) concept implemented at Anglo American's Los Bronces copper mine in Chile. Thanks to the LCS contract, Los Bronces reduced the downtime of its primary crushing plant by 69% in 2016, with Metso servicing the entire primary crushing process using innovative technology.

"We are very proud of this recognition from professionals in the mining industry, as well as our cooperation and results achieved with the customer at Los Bronces during these eight years of working together", said Eduardo Nilo, Senior Vice President at Metso Pacific Rim. "We are very committed to keep on developing our solutions and capabilities to support improvement, lean operations and help our customers getting even more out of their assets."

"Today, we have roughly 300 LCS contracts globally, and over the last several years, our customers have been looking to these types of agreements to help them meet their business objectives," explains Giuseppe Campanelli, vice president of Professional Services at Metso.

Caption: An LCS solution takes the entire range of services Metso provides and bundles them into customizable packages. Today, Metso has around 300 LCS contracts globally.

LCS solutions bundle Metso's entire range of services into customizable packages, with payment schemes aligned with the customer's cash flows and performance measured against key metrics. Metso uses in-depth equipment knowledge from its OEM expertise, work practices optimized over hundreds of cycles, and experience gained at similar mine sites to ensure the best results. Instead of looking at individual parts of a shutdown process, the Metso LCS teams use a holistic approach to drive a step change in equipment availability. This includes looking at improvement opportunities in preplanning, tooling, labor resources, maintenance, inventory management, reliability engineering, shutdown execution and analysis.

Metso has been recognized with this prestigious award from Mining Magazine twice before: in 2015 for the Metso HRCTM 3000 high-pressure grinding roll (https://www.metso.com/products/grinding/hrc-high-pressure-grinding-rolls-hpgr/), and in 2012 for the Metso MegalinerTM mill lining concept (https://www.metso.com/services/mill-linings-and-trommels/megaliner/).

The full article on the Los Bronces operation is available on our website (https://www.metso.com/showroom/mining/los-bronces/).

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.6 billion in 2016. Metso employs over 11,000 people in more than 50 countries.

metso.com (http://www.metso.com/), twitter.com/metsogroup (http://www.twitter.com/metsogroup)

Los Bronces Crusher (http://hugin.info/3017/R/2164004/832503.jpg)



